UN: Conflict, drought bring 'acute' hunger to 124 million

ROME (AP) - A U.N.-led report says 124 million people last year suffered such acute hunger that their lives were at risk, up from 108 million in 2016.

The increase was largely attributed to new or intensified conflicts in Myanmar, Nigeria, Yemen and South Sudan, as well as ongoing drought in several African countries.

The report warned the situation will continue in 2018, with Yemen expected to remain the country with the largest food crisis globally.

The Global Report on Food Crises is an annual intergovernmental report compiled by U.N. agencies, the European Union and food policy groups that was launched in 2016 to promote increased coordination in addressing food crises and conflict.

It measures "acute food insecurity" - hunger so severe that it poses an immediate danger to lives and livelihoods.