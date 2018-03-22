Cambodia rejects joint statement of human rights concern

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) - Cambodia's ambassador to the United Nations office in Geneva on Thursday rejected a statement to the U.N. Human Rights Council endorsed by 45 nations that urges improvements in the Southeast Asia nation's rights situation ahead of a general election this July.

Wednesday's joint statement, with signatories ranging from Albania to the United States, expressed "deep concern about the recent serious decline of civil and political rights in Cambodia."

"These backward steps include signs of escalating repression of the political opposition, civil society and media," it said.

The statement said it shared the concerns of U.N. officials about actions taken by the Cambodian government "that will undermine the conduct of credible, free and fair elections in July. For the Cambodian government to retain its legitimacy, any elections must be free, fair and credible."

In a statement Thursday, Cambodian Ambassador Ney Sam Ol dismissed the concerns as "politically motivated."

He charged that the statement, which was delivered by New Zealand on behalf of the other signatories, was issued "because they want regime change, because they have their pre-selected candidates to win," among other reasons, and showed that "they shamelessly interfere in this country's internal affairs."

Ney Sam Ol said the statement bears ill intent and, echoing a theme often expressed by Hun Sen, worked against the government's efforts "in maintaining law and order, in fostering peace stability and development for its people."

The country's sole credible opposition party, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was dissolved last November after a court ruled that it was involved in trying to overthrow the government of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen. All its members were tossed out of parliament. Party leaders have been subject to legal harassment, with one founder in exile and the other in jail awaiting trial on a treason charge. The court system is considered politicized and normally rules in the government's favor.

These actions are generally seen as part of an intense push by Hun Sen's government and his Cambodian People's Party to neutralize political opponents and silence critics ahead of July's elections.

The government also intensified restrictions on civil society groups and independent media outlets, all but ensuring that Hun Sen will face no serious challenge at the polls.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the joint statement was issued Wednesday, not Tuesday.