Groups seek ban on Mexican seafood from Gulf of California

MEXICO CITY (AP) - A coalition of environmental groups has filed a lawsuit with the U.S. Court of International Trade, seeking a ban on Mexican seafood from the upper Gulf of California.

The groups say shrimp and fish imported from the Gulf endanger the vaquita porpoise, which are critically endangered.

Vaquitas have been decimated by nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China and commands high prices. Some nets set for shrimp and other fish may also endanger the species.

The Center for Biological Diversity and others said Wednesday the U.S. government has failed to ban seafood that endangers marine mammals, despite a petition and lawsuit filed last year.