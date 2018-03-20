Jailed Catalan separatist ready to drop bid to be new leader

FILE - This is a Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 file photo of Jordi Sanchez, president of the pro-independence Catalan National Assembly leaves the national court during a break in Madrid, Spain. Catalan separatist Jordi Sanchez's lawyers say the jailed activist is ready to give up his seat in Catalonia's parliament, which would effectively end his bid to become the region's next leader. The law firm defending Sanchez says the offer was made because of difficulties in carrying out his duties as a lawmaker and being blocked by Spain's top court from attending a parliamentary vote to be elected Catalonia's president. (AP Photo/Paul White/File)

MADRID (AP) - Lawyers for Catalan separatist Jordi Sanchez say the jailed activist is ready to give up his seat in Catalonia's parliament, which would effectively end his bid to become the region's next leader.

The law firm defending Sanchez said the offer was made because of difficulties in carrying out his duties as a lawmaker and being blocked by Spain's top court from attending a parliamentary vote to be elected Catalonia's president.

Separatist parties had turned to Sanchez after dropping their bid to re-elect fugitive Catalan ex-president Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium in October.

Sanchez appeared Tuesday before a Supreme Court judge who is investigating him and dozens of others for holding a banned referendum on seceding from Spain and using its results to unsuccessfully declare independence.