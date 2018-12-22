Trump loses his envoy to anti-IS coalition over Syria plan

WASHINGTON (AP) - Less than two weeks ago, the U.S. envoy to the coalition fighting the Islamic State group said it would be "reckless" to consider the organization defeated and unwise to pull U.S. troops out of the fight.

But after that, President Donald Trump declared victory and said the troops are coming back. That has prompted the envoy, Brett McGurk, to resign weeks sooner than expected. He joins Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in leaving the Trump administration.

In an email to his staff viewed by The Associated Press, McGurk says Trump's decision was a "shock" and a "complete reversal of policy."

Trump is playing down the development. In a tweet, he calls McGurk's resignation a "nothing event." And he adds: "Grandstander?"