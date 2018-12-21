Trump chaos extends to Capitol as shutdown, Christmas near

WASHINGTON (AP) - The chaos that is President Donald Trump's White House seems to have engulfed the Capitol.

While the workings of Congress are often tumultuous, especially as adjournment nears, things seem even more out of kilter than usual as a partial government shutdown looms just hours away.

Senators who gleefully left town earlier this week thinking their year's work was done flew glumly back for votes, they hoped, that would keep agencies from shuttering at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The usually laconic Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., eagerly showed reporters a button that said, "Senate Cranky Coalition."

Virtually all senators, McConnell said, "are a part of this coalition. Yeah, almost unanimous agreement."