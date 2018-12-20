news

AP source: Whitaker doesn't need to recuse from Russia probe

In this Nov. 21, 2018 photo, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, framed by a photograph of lower Manhattan, addresses law enforcement officials at the Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York. Whitaker has been advised by ethics officials that he does not need to recuse himself from overseeing the special counselâ€™s Russia probe. Thatâ€™s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
by , The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has been advised by Justice Department ethics officials that he does not need to recuse himself from overseeing the special counsel's Russia probe.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter and not authorized to discuss it publicly who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Members of Congress have raised concerns about Whitaker's past criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. The probe is looking at Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties to President Donald Trump's campaign.

The investigation had been overseen by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein until Trump ousted Jeff Sessions as attorney general last month and appointed Whitaker.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats have called for Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation.

