Behind closed doors, Pelosi disparages Trump's 'manhood'

Vice President Mike Pence, center, looks on as House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., argues with President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump's border wall demand is really about his "manhood."

That's what she told Democratic lawmakers after returning from a combative meeting at the Oval Office, where she squabbled with Trump over his threat to shut down parts of the government if Congress doesn't fund the wall as part of a budget deal.

Pelosi told House Democrats that "it's like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him."

In the Oval Office, Trump demanded funding for the wall and referenced Pelosi's speakership not being assured. Pelosi lectured him on the Constitution and told him not to talk about her "strength."

Pelosi's remarks to Democrats were described by an aide who was in the room but not authorized to speak publicly.