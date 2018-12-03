Subpoenas to begin for Trump records in emoluments case

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, is seen in Washington. Justice Departmentâ€™s lawyers appeared to be challenging a Maryland federal judgeâ€™s decision to allow a case against President Donald Trump to move forward. The Nov. 30, 2018, filing, however, was merely a notice to the court. It comes as U.S. District Court Judge Peter J. Messitte is poised to allow the subpoenas to begin flowing on Monday. Such information would likely provide the first clear picture of Trumpâ€™s Washington, D.C. hotelâ€™s finances. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo, the Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, is seen in Washington. Justice Departmentâ€™s lawyers appeared to be challenging a Maryland federal judgeâ€™s decision to allow a case against President Donald Trump to move forward. The Nov. 30, 2018, filing, however, was merely a notice to the court. It comes as U.S. District Court Judge Peter J. Messitte is poised to allow the subpoenas to begin flowing on Monday. Such information would likely provide the first clear picture of Trumpâ€™s Washington, D.C. hotelâ€™s finances. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The attorneys general of the District of Columbia and Maryland say they're moving forward with subpoenas for records in their case accusing President Donald Trump of profiting off the presidency.

Subpoenas are expected to be sent out within hours of Monday's order from U.S. District Court Judge Peter J. Messitte approving the legal discovery schedule. Such information would likely provide the first clear picture of the finances of Trump's Washington, D.C., hotel.

Trump's Justice Department lawyers filed a notice to the court on Friday that appeared to challenge the Maryland judge's decision to allow the case to move forward. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Constitution's Emoluments Clause prohibits federal officials from accepting benefits from foreign or state governments without congressional approval.