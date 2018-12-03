Trump complains about cost of 'uncontrollable' arms race

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters before traveling to the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Trump complained Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, about how much the U.S. spends on weapons in an â€œuncontrollableâ€� arms race with Russia and China, though he vastly overstated how much is spent on actual armaments as part of a budget his administration has increased. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is complaining about how much the U.S. spends on weapons in an "uncontrollable" arms race with Russia and China. But, he vastly overstates how much is spent on actual weapons, even under a budget his administration has increased.

The president said in a tweet the U.S. spent $716 billion this year, an amount he called "Crazy!" He says he expects to discuss the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His statement appears to confuse the total Defense Department budget with America's investment in the nation's missile defense systems and the strategic nuclear weapons usually associated with the arms race.

The Pentagon's budget for 2019 totals about $716 billion, including health care, pay and war costs. The arms race is just a fraction of that amount.