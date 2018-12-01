Mattis cites Putin for 'duplicitous' actions on missile pact

WASHINGTON (AP) - Defense Secrertary Jim Mattis is accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of "duplicitous violation" of a Cold War-era arms treaty and condemning Russian actions in a naval confrontation last weekend with Ukraine.

Mattis made his remarks Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

In a speech, Mattis put the blame on Russia for a breakdown in support for the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. He says Russia is violating the accord's terms, although he did not mention the Trump administration's threat to withdraw from it.

Later in a question-and-answer session, Mattis said Putin's actions are creating international animosity toward Russia.