Trump's new NAFTA faces skeptics in now- Democrat-led House

FILE- In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington. During the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement negotiations Lighthizer worked hard to win Democratic support. And the USMCA includes provisions meant to address criticisms of the deal it replaces. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump spent more than a year browbeating the leaders of Canada and Mexico into agreeing to a rewrite of North American trade rules. And on Friday, leaders of those two nations are set to sign the pact at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Now, Trump faces what could prove a more formidable foe: His own Congress.

Emboldened by their takeover of the House starting next year, many Democrats say they want the new agreement to strengthen its protections for American workers from low-wage Mexican competition. Yet any such changes could raise new objections from Republican free traders who want to limit the ways the pact could restrict corporate practices in North America.