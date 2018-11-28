Donations to liberal group swelled during Trump's first year

WASHINGTON (AP) - Newly released tax records show that anonymous donors gave more than $79 million to a liberal nonprofit during President Donald Trump's first year in office.

The money helped fuel opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and build support for a slew of other progressive causes.

The contributions in 2017 to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a tax-exempt social welfare organization, represented a sharp increase over the $21 million it collected in 2016 when President Barack Obama still occupied the White House.

Among the more than 40 initiatives backed by the organization is Demand Justice, an advocacy group formed in May that became one of the leading voices on the left against Kavanaugh's nomination.

Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice in October after an acrimonious confirmation process.