Trump to rally for GOP's Senate candidate in Mississippi

President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Washington. Trump is returning from his Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is heading to Mississippi for two rallies to try to keep a Senate seat in Republican hands.

Trump will be campaigning Monday for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy. The former congressman was agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Espy is trying to become the first African-American to represent Mississippi in the Senate since Reconstruction.

Trump plans to speak Monday afternoon at a rally in Tupelo and then that night at a rally in Biloxi.

Trump returned Sunday evening from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago club. He visited his nearby golf course all five days he spent in Florida, and he took time to talk to troops stationed abroad on Thanksgiving Day.

