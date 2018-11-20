Trump team turns over written answers to Mueller's questions

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has turned over written answers to special counsel Robert Mueller's questions about his knowledge of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The step comes after months of negotiations over whether and when the president might sit for an interview and is the first time Trump has directly cooperated with the long investigation.

The compromise outcome offers some benefit to both sides. Trump, at least temporarily, averts the threat of an in-person interview, while Mueller secures on-the-record statements whose accuracy the president will be expected to stand by for the duration of the probe.

The responses may also help stave off a potential subpoena fight. They represent the first time the president is known to have described to investigators his knowledge of key moments under scrutiny by prosecutors.