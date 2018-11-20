Trump says he plans to make his first visit to a war zone

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he intends to make his first visit to a war zone to visit deployed troops.

The president frequently credits himself with accomplishing more for the military and veterans than any other president in recent memory, but he has yet to embark on what has long been a traditional presidential pilgrimage important to the military.

Trump said Tuesday as he departed for his Mar-a-Lago club for Thanksgiving that he planned to go to a war zone. He did not say when or to which conflict area he would be going.

The omission is one of many norm-breaking moves that underscore the president's increasingly fraught relationship with the military, which has celebrated Trump's investments in defense spending but cringed at what some see as efforts to politicize their service.