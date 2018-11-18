Trump says 'no reason' for him to hear Khashoggi death tape

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said there is no reason for him to listen to a recording of the "very violent, very vicious" killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which has put him in a diplomatic bind: how to admonish Riyadh for the slaying yet maintain strong ties with a close ally.

Trump, in an interview that aired Sunday, made clear that the audio recording, supplied by the Turkish government, would not affect his response to the Oct. 2 killing of Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who had been critical of the Saudi royal family.

Trump said he "was fully briefed on it, there's no reason for me to hear it." Trump is expecting a full report on the situation soon.