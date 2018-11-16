Pelosi claims she has votes, but race for speaker goes on

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats won the majority. Now they just need a speaker of the House.

The standoff over Nancy Pelosi's bid to regain the gavel intensified Friday as Democrats left Washington for the Thanksgiving holiday. It was an unsettling finish to an otherwise triumphant week that saw them welcome a historic class of newcomers to Capitol Hill and prepare to take control.

Pelosi was certain that she will be speaker once more, reviving her role as the first woman to wield the gavel. But her foes were equally confident they have the votes to stop her.

For now, it's a band of disgruntled Democrats, led mostly by men, standing against the sweep of nationally-known Pelosi allies with a test vote looming in late November.