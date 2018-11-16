Ethics panel: Nevada lawmaker made unwanted sexual advances

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House Ethics Committee has found that Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen (KEE-wihn) of Nevada made persistent and unwanted advances toward three women who were required to interact with him as part of their job.

Kihuen is serving his first term and announced he would not seek re-election after the allegations became public in late 2017.

The committee says in its report issued Friday three women testified that Kihuen made unwanted advances toward them between 2013 and 2017.

One woman was a campaign staffer, another a lobbyist and the other worked for a Washington, D.C., firm.

The committee said similarities in the allegations "bolstered the credibility of the complainants."

Kihuen says he didn't violate any House rule, adding that what mattered was how the women perceived his actions. He also apologized.