White House braces for Mueller's next steps

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is bracing for the probe of Donald Trump's presidential campaign to fire up again. Trump's advisers are privately expressing worries that the special counsel has been quietly compiling information and could soon issue new indictments or a harsh final report.

Trump abruptly altered the chain of command above Mueller on Wednesday, putting his work under the supervision of a Republican loyalist who has been openly skeptical of the special counsel's authority and has mused about ways to curtail his power. But associates say Trump and his aides are concerned about Mueller's next move with the work that is complete.

Mueller kept a low profile for the past month as voters were mulling their choices for this week's elections.