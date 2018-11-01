Trump says State spokeswoman might be next UN ambassador

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is "under very serious consideration" to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump says he will "probably" make a decision on the nomination next week.

Nauert was a reporter for Fox News Channel before she became State Department spokeswoman under former secretary Rex Tillerson. She would replace Nikki Haley, who announced in October that she would step down at the end of this year.

Trump says Nauert is "excellent. She's been with us a long time."

Nauert was a surprise choice to be the State Department spokeswoman because she hadn't specialized in foreign policy as a reporter. She was a breaking news anchor on "Fox & Friends" and previously worked at ABC News as a general assignment reporter.