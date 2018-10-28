Trump faces complaints that new Iran sanctions are too weak

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, an exchange shop displays rates for various currencies, in downtown Tehran, Iran. A battle is brewing between the Trump administration and some of the presidentâ€™s biggest supporters in Congress who are concerned that sanctions to be re-imposed on Iran early next month wonâ€™t be tough enough. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - A battle is brewing between the Trump administration and some of the president's biggest supporters in Congress who are concerned that sanctions to be re-imposed on Iran early next month won't be tough enough.

As President Donald Trump prepares to re-impose a second batch of Iran sanctions that had been eased under the 2015 nuclear deal, conservative lawmakers and outside advisers have become worried the administration may break a promise to exert "maximum pressure" on Iran.

They are angered by suggestions that measures to be announced Nov. 5 won't include a provision cutting Iran off from a key component of the global financial system.