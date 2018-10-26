news

Trump hosts young black conservative leaders at White House

Members of the audience wait for President Donald Trump to arrive at the 2018 Young Black Leadership Summit in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has hosted a rousing rally for several hundred young black conservative leaders to display African American support for his administration heading into the midterm elections.

Even before he arrived in the East Room of the White House on Friday, they loudly chanted: "We want Trump! We want Trump!" and "U.S.A, U.S.A."

Trump recalled his recent visit with rapper Kanye West, which the president said boosted his approval rating among blacks. Trump said West may be "the most powerful man in all of politics."

Trump boasted that the unemployment rate for blacks had fallen under his watch. Government statistics show that it has fallen to single digits from a high of more than 21 percent in early 1983, but it's still nearly double the overall national unemployment rate.

