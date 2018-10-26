Bomb suspect: Ex-stripper with cash problems, Trump devotion

WASHINGTON (AP) - Cesar Sayoc is an amateur body builder and former stripper, a loner with a long arrest record who showed little interest in politics until Donald Trump came along.

On Friday, he was identified by authorities as the Florida man who put pipe bombs in small manila envelopes, affixed six stamps and sent them to some of Trump's most prominent critics.

His arrest capped a week in which the bombs aimed at some of America's biggest names - Obama, Clinton, De Niro - dominated the news and invited speculation about who might be responsible for them. The answer, authorities said, was Sayoc, a 56-year-old man from Aventura, Florida, who was devoted to Trump, had a history of financial problems and an extensive arrest record.