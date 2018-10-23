Lawmakers postpone interview with Deputy AG Rosenstein

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top lawmakers on two House committees are postponing an interview with Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein that was expected to delve into reports that he discussed secretly recording President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina say their committees couldn't fit all their questions into the time allotted. The move pushes off a private interview Wednesday that was the result of weeks of negotiations.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus had pushed to question Rosenstein about the secret recording comments and a New York Times report that he discussed invoking constitutional provisions to remove Trump from office.

The chairmen say Rosenstein is willing to appear before the committees in the "coming weeks" either privately or publicly.