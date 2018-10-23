Trump signs water projects bill; 1 aimed at Fla. toxic algae

President Donald Trump signs the "America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018" into law during a ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a wide-ranging bill to improve the nation's water infrastructure, including a Florida project intended to reduce toxic algae blooms that have devastated coastal marine life and emptied beaches.

The law signed Tuesday will help create a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee designed to filter out toxins that contribute to harmful algae blooms that have killed turtles, fish and even manatees and have ravaged Florida's tourism-driven economy.

The America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 authorizes more than $6 billion in spending over 10 years for projects nationwide, including the $1.3 billion Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir. The law also boosts projects to restore Gulf Coast wetlands damaged by Hurricane Harvey and improve harbors in Seattle, Savannah, Georgia, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.