Hearing delayed for man accused of stabbing runner to death

WASHINGTON (AP) - A probable cause hearing has been delayed for a man accused of stabbing a runner to death in the nation's capital.

WTOP-FM reported Thursday that a judge has moved the hearing for 23-year-old Anthony Crawford to Nov. 8 and ordered him held until then.

Crawford's lawyer, Eugene Ohm, argued more time was needed to review recently received letters and statements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Earnest opposed the delay, saying the defense had enough time to prepare.

Thirty-five-year-old Wendy Karina Martinez was stabbed six times in the head and neck, and once in the back last month while running near her Washington home. Court records say Crawford has a history of paranoia and drug use.

