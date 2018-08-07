White House undergoes renovations with Trump in New Jersey

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says the Oval Office is undergoing "needed renovations" while President Donald Trump is in New Jersey, but a list of repair projects doesn't include the president's primary workspace.

According to the list released Tuesday by the White House press office, West Wing restrooms will be modernized and wood paneling in the West Wing elevator will be replaced. Renovations to the Navy mess kitchen will address safety issues and prevent water damage.

A six-year modernization of the East Wing's central air and heating systems is to be completed, along with exterior painting.

A White House spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for details on planned Oval Office renovations.

Work is also planned for the East Room and White House grounds.

Trump returns Monday to the White House.