Trump administration links gas mileage to risk for drivers

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is arguing that better gas mileage will lead to greater risks for drivers because they'll spend more time behind the wheel.

That point of view comes as a reason not to pursue higher fuel standards that were a goal of the Obama administration.

Excerpts of proposals obtained by The Associated Press also show the administration plans to challenge California's long-standing authority to enact its own, tougher pollution and fuel standards.

The administration says revisions to the mileage requirements for 2021 through 2026 are still being worked on, and that changes could be made before the proposal is released as soon as this week.

The Trump administration gave notice earlier this year that it would roll back tough new fuel standards put into place by the Obama administration.