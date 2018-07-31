Fed expected to keep interest rates unchanged

FILE - This Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, file photo shows the Federal Reserve Building on Constitution Avenue in Washington. The Federal Reserve is likely to point to strong growth in the economy, low unemployment and rising inflation as reasons to keep on its current path of gradually raising interest rates. The Fed's statement at the end of its two-day meeting will be released Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2018, in the form of a brief policy statement. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

FILE - This Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, file photo shows the Federal Reserve Building on Constitution Avenue in Washington. The Federal Reserve is likely to point to strong growth in the economy, low unemployment and rising inflation as reasons to keep on its current path of gradually raising interest rates. The Fed's statement at the end of its two-day meeting will be released Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2018, in the form of a brief policy statement. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - When the Federal Reserve wraps up its latest meeting, it is likely to point to strong growth in the economy, low unemployment and rising inflation as reasons to stay on its current path of gradually raising interest rates. But it isn't expected to make any interest rate moves this time.

The Fed's statement may also discuss potential risks from rising trade tensions. But it is almost certain the statement will not acknowledge the recent criticism lodged at the central bank from President Donald Trump.

The Fed has already raised rates two times this year in March and June and signaled at the June meeting that it expected to raise two more times in 2018. Many analysts believe those hikes will occur in September and December.