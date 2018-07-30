Lawmakers struggling to develop a response to Trump-Putin

WASHINGTON (AP) - Congressional lawmakers are struggling with how to move beyond a symbolic rebuke of President Donald Trump's interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the leaders mull another meeting.

An outpouring of proposed bills and resolutions are aimed at pushing back at Trump's approach to Putin, shoring up relations with NATO allies, and preventing Russian interference in midterm elections.

But it remains uncertain if any of their efforts will yield results. Lawmakers face internal party divisions, and while many Democrats are eager for quick votes, some Republicans prefer no votes at all.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a rare warning that Russia "better quit messing around" in U.S. elections as he tasked two Senate committees to start working on sanctions-related legislation and other measures to deter Russia.