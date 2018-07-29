Manafort trial to shed light on Mueller probe evidence

WASHINGTON (AP) - Don't expect answers about Trump campaign coordination with the Russians to come out of the trial of President Donald Trump's onetime campaign chairman.

Paul Manafort is scheduled to go to trial Tuesday in Alexandria, Virginia, on charges relating to money laundering stemming from Ukrainian political consulting. But the trial will give the public its most detailed glimpse of evidence gathered by special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

Manafort's trial promises tales of lavish spending, secret shell companies and millions of dollars of Ukrainian money flowing through offshore bank accounts and into the political consultant's pocket.

The trial is the first to arise from the yearlong investigation into Russian election meddling and possible connections to the Trump campaign.