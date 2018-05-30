Trump plans to go ahead with steel, aluminum tariffs on EU

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports are expected to be imposed after the Trump administration's failure to win concessions from the European Union.

The result could be retaliatory tariffs and heightened trans-Atlantic trade tensions.

Two people familiar with the discussions say the tariffs are likely to go into effect on the EU with an announcement by Friday, the day an exemption from tariffs ends for the EU and other U.S. allies.

But they add that the administration's plans could change if the two sides are able to reach a last-minute agreement. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

President Donald Trump announced in March the U.S. would slap a 25 percent tariff on imported steel, and a 10 percent tariff on imported aluminum.