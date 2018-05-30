Melania Trump tweets that she's 'feeling great'

WASHINGTON (AP) - First lady Melania Trump hasn't been seen in public for nearly three weeks, but she is sending assurances by tweet that she is "feeling great."

Mrs. Trump underwent a medical treatment for a kidney condition in mid-May and has been out of sight since. She wasn't on hand Wednesday when her husband welcomed kids to the White House for an event promoting youth sports.

Mrs. Trump's absence from the spotlight have spawned all sort of theories. Some are asking if she has moved back to Trump Tower in New York City or if she is actually very ill.

Her tweet Wednesday sought to dismiss those and other questions. She says she's at the White House with her family and working hard on behalf of children and the American people.