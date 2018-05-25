Trump says Dems are 'rooting against' North Korea talks

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of "rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea."

Trump lashed out against Democrats on Twitter Friday, a day after he withdrew from a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The cancellation drew sharp criticism from a number of top Democrats.

Trump says Democrats are also: "coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead."

He adds: "Dems have lost touch!"