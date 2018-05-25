Giuliani: Briefing may prompt calls to end Russia probe

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the origins of the FBI investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

And Trump's lawyers may take the information to the Justice Department as part of an effort to scuttle the ongoing special counsel probe.

Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's attorneys, told The Associated Press on Friday that the White House hopes to get a readout of the materials next week.

Giuliani wants to know in particular about the use of a longtime government informant who approached members of Trump's campaign about Russian efforts.

He says if that was inappropriate, special counsel Robert Mueller's entire probe may be "illegitimate."

Giuliani adds the White House may urge the Justice Department "to re-evaluate" the investigation.