DC federal appeals court to livestream audio of arguments

WASHINGTON (AP) - The federal appeals court for the District of Columbia has voted to livestream the audio of all oral arguments, except when classified or sealed material has to be discussed.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit made the announcement Wednesday. Chief Judge Merrick Garland said in a statement that it's "an important additional step in bringing transparency to our proceedings."

The court voted in December to livestream any argument on request. Same-day audio recordings of arguments had been available since 2013.

The court is one of the first federal appeals courts to embrace live audio. Only the California-based 9th Circuit routinely allows livestreaming of audio and also video. Other appeals courts post audio recordings online on the same day.

The Supreme Court occasionally releases same-day audio.