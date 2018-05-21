Trump honors Truex Jr. at the White House

President Donald Trump speaks as he greets 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., and Sherry Pollex on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump speaks as he greets 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., and Sherry Pollex on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is honoring NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing at the White House, praising Truex's vow to "never give up."

Trump is paying tribute to Truex's championship on the South Lawn of the White House and admiring the No. 78 Toyota Camry. The president says, "I want to get in that thing and drive it right away."

The president is noting that Truex's team bonded through tragedy, including the death of crew member Jim Watson and Truex's girlfriend Sherry Pollex's battle with ovarian cancer.

Trump says the team's motto of "never give up" was the "story of the 78 team."

Trump says the NASCAR field spent the season "chasing 78," pointing to eight victories. Trump asks, "Does it get lonely being in front?"