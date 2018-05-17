1 year on, Robert Mueller is everywhere and nowhere

WASHINGTON (AP) - A year into his Russia investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller is everywhere and nowhere at the same time.

In that year, the breadth and stealth of Mueller's investigation have rattled the White House and its chief occupant, and have spread to Capitol Hill, K Street, foreign governments and corporate boardrooms.

With lawmakers eying midterm elections and President Donald Trump publicly mulling whether he will do an interview with Mueller, Republican calls are growing for the special counsel to end his investigation. Vice President Mike Pence and others have said it publicly. The longer the investigation runs, the more those calls are likely to amplify.

While Mueller himself still enjoys generally broad bipartisan support in Congress, particularly in the Senate, the secrecy of the investigation has created some anxiety about what is next.