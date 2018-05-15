Senate Democrats urge Trump to rethink helping China's ZTE

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Democrats are urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his plans for helping Chinese telecommunications company ZTE get back into business.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other leading Democrats sent a letter Tuesday to the administration saying Trump's action casts "grave doubt" on his campaign promise to put America first.

Their letter says, "America's national security must not be used as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations."

Trump tweeted his support for ZTE this week, putting the president at odds with the Commerce Department, which imposed trade restrictions on the company amid allegations it violated U.S. sanctions.

The senators say, "offering to trade American sanctions enforcement to promote jobs in China is plainly a bad deal for American workers and for the security of all Americans."