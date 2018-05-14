Trump to discuss their agendas over lunch with Senate GOP

President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks across the South Lawn to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 14, 2018, for a short trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's Capitol Hill lunch with Senate Republicans comes as the White House and its GOP allies try to coalesce around a political message ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump routinely drops in on congressional Republicans. The White House says the meeting Tuesday is to discuss the administration's agenda, as well as the upcoming Senate vote on Trump's nominee for CIA director.

Senators expect the president will discuss the economy and his upcoming summit with North Korea, two topics that Republicans believe are crowd-pleasers among the electorate they need to motivate in November to the polls. Some senators also want to talk about trade.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the chairman of the Republican Policy Committee, said the senators look forward to talking about the "tax cuts and historic economic growth here at home, and the opportunity for peace on the Korean Peninsula that lies ahead."

Republicans are increasingly relying on the president to help protect the GOP's slim 51-49 majority in the Senate this fall.