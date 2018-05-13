Trump: US will help penalized Chinese company

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a surprising overture to China, President Donald Trump says he would help a Chinese telecommunications company get "back into business," saying too many jobs in China are at stake after the U.S. government cut off access to its American suppliers.

As trade negotiations continue between China and the U.S., it was not immediately clear how the ZTE Corp. case fits in.

At issue is the Commerce Department's move last month to block the ZTE Corp., a major supplier of telecoms networks and smartphones based in southern China, from importing American components for seven years. The U.S. accused ZTE of misleading American regulators after it settled charges of violating sanctions against North Korea and Iran.