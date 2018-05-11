Cheney: US should restart harsh interrogations, backs Haspel

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Vice President Dick Cheney says the U.S. should restart the harsh detention and interrogation practices used on terror suspects after 9/11.

Cheney also called on the Senate to confirm CIA nominee Gina Haspel, saying she'd make a great director of the spy agency.

Brutal interrogation practices are currently banned under U.S. law, but debate on the issue has re-surfaced during Haspel's confirmation process because she was once involved in the CIA's interrogation program.

Cheney says that if it were his call, he would have the program active and ready to be employed if needed. He says the program was necessary to keep the U.S. safe from attacks and that he doesn't think the techniques used amounted to torture.

Cheney spoke Thursday on Fox Business.