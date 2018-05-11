Democrats decry Trump plan to cut $15B in unused funds

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Democrats are criticizing Republicans for rushing to vote on President Donald Trump's plan to roll back $15 billion in previously approved spending for children's health insurance and other programs.

Republicans say lawmakers could vote as soon as next week on the plan to "rescind" funding leftover from previous years. The cuts would not affect the $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill approved earlier this year, but would take away leftover money that could be used for a range of budget priorities.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday the proposed cuts "will impose serious hardship on American children and families."

She and New York Rep. Nita Lowey, senior Democrat on the House Appropriations panel, urged GOP leaders to delay a vote until after the Government Accountability Office reviews the proposal.