Administration proposes cutting $15 billion in unused funds

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is targeting $15 billion left unspent from previous budget years as a way of trimming federal spending.

If enacted by Congress, the so-called rescission package would take spending authority off the table so those funds can't be tapped by lawmakers for other uses in the future.

Even if the $15 billion package is approved it would only have a tiny impact on the government's budget deficit. It's on track to total more than $800 billion this year.

Democrats have supported such cuts in the past, eager to grab easy budget savings to finance new spending. They are howling about the Republicans' proposed cuts.

The administration says it will propose cuts to the recent $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill later in the year.