White House denies Trump seeking plan for SKorea troop cut

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is denying a published report that President Donald Trump is seeking options to reduce the U.S. troop presence on the Korean peninsula.

The New York Times reported Friday that Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare options for drawing down U.S. troops in South Korea, just weeks before he meets with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Trump has expressed frustration that South Korea does not contribute enough to fund U.S. forces that bolster its defenses.

National security adviser John Bolton said Friday that Trump "has not asked the Pentagon to provide options for reducing American forces stationed in South Korea."

The White House hasn't said whether Trump is willing to place U.S. troop levels on the negotiating table when he meets with Kim.