Comey fires back at Giuliani over 'stormtroopers' reference

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former FBI Director Jim Comey says it's "unacceptable" that Rudy Giuliani likened FBI agents who raided the office of President Donald Trump's lawyer to "stormtroopers." The reference by Giuliani, Trump's new lawyer, appeared to evoke Nazi soldiers.

Last month, the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan raided the office, home and hotel room of Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney.

Giuliani also said this week that Trump fired Comey because he wouldn't say Trump wasn't a target of the special counsel's Russia investigation. Giuliani said the president felt treated worse than Hillary Clinton, who was publicly cleared of criminal wrongdoing in 2016.

Comey said the difference is that the Clinton investigation had been completed when she was cleared, but the Russia probe is ongoing.

Comey spoke Friday on CBS "This Morning."