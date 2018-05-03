House chaplain regains job after challenging Ryan

WASHINGTON (AP) - The chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives has won his job back just hours after sending a scalding letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan. That letter accused a top Ryan staff aide of telling him "something like 'maybe it's time that we had a Chaplain that wasn't a Catholic.'"

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, forced Reverend Pat Conroy to tender his resignation last month, sparking a firestorm. Ryan has said he was dissatisfied with Conroy's pastoral care to lawmakers.

But in a statement Thursday, Ryan - himself a Catholic - reversed course. He said the House would not be well served by a fight over the chaplain's job.