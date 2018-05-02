Lobbyist tied to Pruitt pushed client's committee candidates

WASHINGTON (AP) - A memo from the Environmental Protection Agency is raising new questions about EPA chief Scott Pruitt's relationships with lobbyists.

The memo from last August released Wednesday shows that the lobbyist whose wife had rented a condo to Pruitt for $50 a night sought EPA committee posts for a lobbying client.

The senior Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Frank Pallone of New Jersey, says the request shows the extent to which special interests providing Pruitt with gifts have sought specific favors from EPA in return.

The memo makes for the latest in a monthslong barrage of news reports and federal investigations questioning spending and other actions at Pruitt's EPA.