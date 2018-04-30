Kelly dismisses as false a report he called Trump an 'idiot'

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly, is dismissing as "total BS" a report that he referred to Trump as an idiot last year.

After the report by NBC News first appeared Monday, Trump went on Twitter to accuse what he calls "The Fake News" of making up false stories and using unnamed sources he says don't exist. The president also said the White House "is running very smoothly."

A former administration official tells The Associated Press that Kelly privately called Trump "an idiot" last year. The former official isn't authorized to speak publicly about private conversations and requested anonymity.

In his early days in the White House, Kelly imposed strict controls on access and the flow of information to Trump. Aides say his direct influence has waned somewhat.